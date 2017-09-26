

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 17-year-old male stabbed during a street robbery in North York was rushed to hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm to CP24 that the incident occurred in the area of Victoria Park Collegiate, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, the teen sustained critical injuries during a robbery in the area and the victim’s iPhone was among the items that were stolen.

Following the stabbing, the teen ran a short distance to a car wash, where he was picked up by paramedics.

He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time and police say have not yet released a suspect description.