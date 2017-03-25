

The Canadian Press





CHETWYND, B.C. -- RCMP say the deaths of three people found in a Moberly Lake, B.C., residence earlier this month was a double murder-suicide.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in a subdivision in the remote northeastern community on the morning of March 17.

When they arrived, officers discovered three people dead inside the home.

Police say the two females and one male suspect were known to each other.

Police say it's believed to be a domestic-related incident.

RCMP Major Crime Unit and BC Coroners Service are still investigating what happened leading up to their deaths.