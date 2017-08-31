

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two Toronto men and a Mississauga man face a raft of charges in connection with a violent home invasion in Ajax at the start of the year.

On Jan. 19 at about 10 p.m., Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a home near Rossland Road and Church Street for a robbery.

Investigators say two male suspects wearing masks pushed the homeowner through the doorway. One suspect pointed a handgun.

The pair demanded cash, jewelry and drugs from the homeowner and two additional male suspects wearing masks then entered the home.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result of a struggle. One other occupant of the home was not injured.

Police say they believe the suspects targeted the home based on its previous occupants and did not know that new people had moved in.

On Wednesday, tactical officers from Durham and Toronto Police executed search warrants in three locations in Toronto and one in Mississauga.

As a result, three men were arrested and charged for the home invasion.

Two other men were arrested for unrelated drug possession and weapons possession allegedly revealed by the searches.

Officers also located a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun with an over-capacity magazine, an air pistol, additional 9mm ammunition, cocaine, an unknown quantity of currency and cell phones.

The suspects in the home invasion range in age from 22 to 26.

All five arrested men were held in custody pending bail hearings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2521.