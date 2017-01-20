

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 36-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

According to police, Lingathasan Suntharamoorthy left the Toronto East courthouse Friday morning.

He is wanted for being unlawfully at large. According to Const. David Hopkinson, he was released do to a clerical error.

Suntharamoorthy is described as five-foot-10, with a medium build, and short black hair.

“He is known to be violent and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued Friday evening.

If spotted, he should not be approached, police cautioned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).