

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly assault on an 82-year-old woman.

According to police, on Oct. 17 shortly before 4:30 p.m., a 60-year-old man assaulted two women, ages 82 and 68, in the area of Shaw and Dupont streets.

The 82-year-old woman, identified by police as Toronto resident Elsa Paolitto, was hospitalized following the attack and later died from her injuries.

In a news release issued Tuesday, investigators confirmed 60-year-old William Macciacchera has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the elderly woman’s death.

Macciacchera appeared in court on Oct. 23.