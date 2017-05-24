

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto nightclub promoter and photographer charged with seven counts of sexual assault last year is back in police custody after spending much of the last nine months leading a new life in Los Angeles.

Police say Mark Holland walked across the Rainbow Bridge and surrendered himself to authorities at the Niagara Falls border crossing at 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning. He was brought to Toronto and was remanded into custody.

Holland was charged with seven counts of sexual assault in April and March of 2016, stemming from allegations made by five different women spanning the years between 1994 and 2016.

One of Holland’s accusers alleges she was assaulted by Holland when she was only 15-years-old.

None of the allegations against Holland have been proven in court.

His lawyer J. Randall Barrs told CP24 that after his initial arrest, Holland was required to reside at his Queens Quay condo as part of his bail conditions. But Barrs said Holland fell on hard times after his initial arrest and was eventually evicted from his home.

He was also prohibited from being alone in any private place with any female not related to him.

In July 2016, Barrs said Holland told police he had moved to his father’s home elsewhere in the city, but later “felt he needed to go to Los Angeles to make some money.”

“Police were well aware of his whereabouts and so was the crown attorney,” Barrs said, adding Holland was never required to surrender his passport or remain in the province as part of his bail conditions.

“He likes to be all over the internet,” Barrs told CP24 in April. “That is how police and the Crown found out about his whereabouts.”

Barrs also said that Holland left Canada without advising him and conceded that his decision to leave for Los Angeles for a long period of time made him “look like he was avoiding prosecution” as the suspect failed to appear in court on two scheduled occasions.

Const. Steve Hammond told CP24 police issued a warrant for Holland’s arrestafter he moved out of his home in July.

In posts on his various social media accounts made over the last ninemonths, Holland can be seen near landmarks in Los Angeles, including the Hollywood sign and the Los Angeles Aqueduct.

Reached on two separate occasions in May, LAPD media relations officers said they were not aware of anyone named Mark Holland living in Los Angeles who was wanted by Canadian authorities.

Hammond said he could not comment on whether Toronto police sought assistance from American law enforcement to locate and apprehend Holland.

Holland has described himself on his social media accounts as the Co-editor-in-chief of Flirts Magazine and one of the people behind Kleen Media and Kleen Events.