

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A new spinoff of the popular short-term, budget friendly rental service among travelers and hosts looking for extra cash – Airbnb – has its focus set on your pets.

Toronto’s first ever Dogbnb offers a luxury place for dogs and owners to stay.

But it’s just an experiment while North America’s largest dog festival featuring all things canine, Woofstock, is in town this weekend.

Dog owners, Tara McCarthy and Erin Beaupre are bringing along their furry friends, Victory and Halle, to check-in this weekend.

“I know if you’re going on vacation as a dog owner, it’s a struggle to try and find someone to take care of the dogs so the idea of being able to bring them along is amazing,” McCarthy told CTV News Toronto.

The rooms have everything for a pampered pet from dog beds designed as couches, to a special trailer where the dog can hangout, an upscale doggy washroom equipped with its own fire hydrant and in these condos, dogs are welcome to get up on the bed.

Victory, multi-coloured wipet, loves all the toys and the places he can curl up in, McCarthy explained.

“I really do feel the dog is a family member, they’re with you day-in-day-out, you spend a lot of time and energy taking care of them and they’re just really sweet,” she said.

And Beaupre agrees. She considers her dog Halle, who is a yorkie mix, to be her “fur baby.”

She added that she’d be more inclined to rent a dogbnb opposed to other rentals if it was an option.

“It’s very hard to find a place to take her and it’s usually not very dog friendly or they charge more to take her,” she said.

The boarding alternative, touted with your four-legged friends in mind by its organizer, Earth Rated a Montreal-based company which makes pet products, has transformed several Thompson Hotel residences.

With many dog owners treating their pets like part of the family Earth Rated’s dog lifestyle expert Vanessa Loyer said they wanted to see if luxury accommodations for dogs could be the next short-term rental craze.

“It’s something that Earth Rated really wanted to try and see how we’re doing,” Loyer said. “So far we’ve had a lot of interest towards it so we’ll see where it goes.”