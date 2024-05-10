Mother’s Day is this Sunday and the weather in Toronto is expected to be mostly pleasant.

The forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and a “very slight risk” of a local shower, according to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter.

The high will climb to 19 C and drop to a low of 12 C in the evening.

Before that, Friday’s high will fall just short of average at 16 C, with a risk of a few showers later in the day.

“We’re starting the day with a sun/cloud mix. But, clouds will increase through the midday and afternoon. We’ll see a few showers pop up this afternoon and early evening,” Coulter said.

On Saturday, the city will see seasonably cool temperatures with a high of 14 C amid a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday should bring highs of 20 and 18 C, respectively, with a chance of showers on both days.