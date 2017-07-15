

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some of the people he met during his Calgary Stampede visit teased him a bit about forgetting to mention Alberta in his Canada Day speech.

Trudeau says it was a bit of gentle ribbing and most understood that mistakes happen.

Trudeau's whirlwind visit started off with a meeting with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, followed by two community pancake breakfasts.

He then visited with Indigenous leaders at the Stampede's Indian Village and took in some of the rodeo.

The controversy over the Omar Khadr settlement followed Trudeau on his trip, with a man who lives across from one of the breakfasts putting up a big sign on top of is garage critical of the payout.

The sign said “Trudeau, why don't you pay the widow Speer?” - referring to the wife of the U.S. soldier Khadr is accused of killing in Afghanistan 15 years ago.