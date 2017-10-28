

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police fatally shot a man inside the emergency room of Northumberland Hills Hospital on Friday night after an elderly woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound to her head inside that same room, the Special Investigations Unit confirms.

According to SIU spokesperson Jon Ansell, police were called to the scene late Friday night after nurses walked into an ER room and saw the woman’s injuries.

The man, who was 70-years-old, remained in the room following the apparent shooting.

The SIU says two officers from the Cobourg Police Service arrived on scene a short time later and had some sort of interaction with the man.

During that interaction, the SIU says that both officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck.

He was later pronounced dead on scene.

“A gunshot was heard. The nursing staff walked in and saw that the female had a head wound and was in dire need of quick attention,” Ansell told CP24 at the scene. “Because there was a gunshot the police were called and they entered the room where the male remained. Shots were fired at that time.”

The SIU says that the body of a 76-year-old woman was located at the scene.

According to Ansell, the SIU is probing the shooting of the man while Ontario Provincial Police are conducting a separate investigation into the shooting death of the woman.

Emergency room patients were being re-directed to other area hospitals in order to allow both investigations to take place, however the emergency room was back up and running by 9 a.m.

“At this point and time we have gone back to full service and we are moving forward,” Linda Davis, the president and CEO of Northumberland Hills Hospital, told CP24 at the scene. “Our biggest concern right now is support for our staff and physicians who were outstanding in this situation. It is a matter of supporting our staff and making sure they have the emotional support for such a critical incident.”

Davis did not provide any information about the incident itself, citing the ongoing SIU investigation, but did say that she believes the investigation at the scene is “almost complete.”

Though the emergency department was not accepting new patients in the aftermath of the incident, she said that operations in the rest of the hospital were not impacted.

“It really was only the emergency department that was affected,” she said.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.