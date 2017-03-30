

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Members of a tight-knit First Nations community are mourning the loss of two young girls killed in a triple fatal crash near Caledonia on Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m., a youth group from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation were travelling home from laser tag in Hamilton when their vehicle was struck by a 21-year-old driver heading northbound on Highway 6 between 4th Line and 5th Line.

Police say the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre line and hit the van head-on.

The van left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled over, police said.

Two girls, ages 12 and 14, were killed in the crash along with the driver of the other vehicle.

Six other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed Thursday.

Investigators have not yet identified the three victims but said the 21-year-old man was a member of the Six Nations of the Grand River and the two girls were members of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation.

“Our technical traffic collision investigators are assisting with the investigation,” Const. Ed Sanchuk told CP24 Thursday morning.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and we are trying to piece together the puzzle, exactly what happened here. We have more questions than answers and we are going to hopefully have this investigative process completed so we can get those questions answered right away.”

Police say some witnesses remained at the scene to give statements to investigators.

“They are very upset about this as well,” Sanchuck said. “We are obviously getting them the needed help.”

A woman who lives in the area where the crash took place told CP24 she was running on her treadmill when she heard what sounded like a bomb go off.

She said she ran outside with her phone and called 911.

“Everybody converged on to the scene. There was people stopping on the side of the road,” she said.

“All we heard was children screaming.”

Sanchuck called the deadly collision “very traumatic” for first responders.

“We attended a meeting earlier tonight to discuss exactly what transpired tonight and it is very difficult for officers to obviously knock on someone’s door and tell them their loved ones are deceased,” he said.

“We live in a small community and our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family members.”

During a news conference Thursday morning, Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme told reporters that the entire community is grieving the loss.

“We are so closely knit that all of our members are suffering,” he said.

Classes at the local elementary school were cancelled for the day as students, staff and community members deal with the tragedy.

“We have shut down our classes for the day. We are considering for tomorrow. The school remains open for the teachers and we have provided counsellors to them and to many of the community members as well,” Laforme said.

He added that the community centre is also open for any members of the community who want to talk.

We are trying to support each other,” he said.

“When we lose children… they are all our children.”