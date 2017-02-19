

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say two people are in hospital this morning after a man who was robbed at a Scarborough bar retaliated and struck a person with a bottle.

Officers were initially called to a bar in the area of Morningside and Sheppard avenues for a reported robbery.

When they arrived on scene, police say the victim of the robbery struck another person with a bottle.

Both people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both have been arrested in connection with the incident.