

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men in their 20s are dead after a double drowning in Wasaga Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam tells CP24 that the victims were in an inflatable boat near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River when it overturned amid rough water conditions at around 12:55 p.m.

McWilliam said that witnesses spotted the men struggling to stay afloat and then slip underneath the surface of the water a short time later.

Emergency crews were subsequently dispatched to the scene and were able to locate the men in the water but attempts at CPR proved unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead on scene.

One of the men was from Collingwood while the other was from Caledon.

McWilliam said they were renting a cottage in the area.

In a press release issued late on Saturday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police said that conditions at the time of the disappearance of the men included “wave swells exceeding 2 metres.”

OPP also said that the men were not wearing lifejackets.

Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the incident.