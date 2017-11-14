

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two University of Toronto residences were briefly evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious object was found in the area.

Police were called to Wetmore Hall Residence near Harbord Street and Spadina Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. after campus police came upon the object.

According to the University of Toronto, both Wetmore Hall and the adjacent Wilson Hall residence were evacuated.

The all-clear order was then given at around 5:30 p.m. after a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area.

The eastbound lanes of Harbord Street remain closed at Spadina Avenue but are expected to reopen shortly.