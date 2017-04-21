Vehicle fire in Scarborough was likely deliberately set, police say
The charred remains of a vehicle that police believe was intentionally set on fire is shown on Sewells Road early Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 5:35AM EDT
A vehicle that was found burned beyond recognition in Scarborough early Friday morning was likely deliberately set on fire, police say.
Crews responding to reports of a fire on Sewells Road south of Steeles Avenue located the charred vehicle at around 2 a.m.
Police say they have not been able to identify the vehicle at this point and can’t confirm whether it may have been used during the commission of a crime.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.