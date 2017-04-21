

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A vehicle that was found burned beyond recognition in Scarborough early Friday morning was likely deliberately set on fire, police say.

Crews responding to reports of a fire on Sewells Road south of Steeles Avenue located the charred vehicle at around 2 a.m.

Police say they have not been able to identify the vehicle at this point and can’t confirm whether it may have been used during the commission of a crime.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.