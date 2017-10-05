

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are searching for a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal pedestrian-involved collision in North York on Wednesday night.

It happened near York Mills and Don Mills roads shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say a 63-year-old female pedestrian was walking southbound on York Mills Road on the sidewalk when a vehicle heading westbound left the roadway and struck the woman.

The driver, police say, fled the area and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The vehicle, which has been described by police as a 2014 to 2016 blue Nissan Rogue, was last seen heading westbound on York Mills Road.

"It will have damage to the right front corner of that vehicle," Const. Clint Stibbe said Thursday.

"We are asking anybody if they do see a vehicle matching this description... to contact police as soon as possible."