

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 28-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Woodbridge on Tuesday is being remembered for her “vibrant and outgoing personality” and her “passion for animals.”

A suspect or suspects opened fire on a BMW in a parking lot outside of a commercial building on Caster Avenue, near Highway 7 and Weston Road, at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When paramedics arrived on scene, a woman and a man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim, identified by police as 28-year-old Vaughan resident Mila Barberi, was unresponsive when she was rushed to hospital. Police confirmed Wednesday that she later died from her injuries.

The man, believed to be 40 years old and from Vaughan, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and discharged on Wednesday.

So far police have provided few details about the motive for the shooting other than to say that it does not appear to be random.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues of Barberi are mourning her death.

CTV Toronto has learned that Barberi previously worked as a veterinarian assistant at Kingsdale Animal Hospital in King City and, more recently, at Napa Valley Animal Hospital in Woodbridge.

“Mila was always a pleasure to work with. Her warm smile, compassionate nature, and enthusiasm will be truly missed,” her colleague at Kingsdale Animal Hospital, Dr. Sarah Kramer, said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “Mila genuinely cared for everyone around her. Her love for animals was outstanding. She would do everything she could to make sure the animals around her were happy, healthy, and well cared for.”

"Mila had a vibrant and outgoing personality, a passion for animals and was well liked by the staff and clients,” clinic owner Dr. Ashley Boultbee added in the statement.

York Regional Police say the shooter fled the area westbound on Caster Avenue in a dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The male suspect has been described by investigators as approximately six-foot-two and 250 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and his face was covered at the time of the shooting.

Police told CP24 that the two victims were known to one another but would not elaborate any further on their relationship.

Const. Laura Nicolle said investigators are searching for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting.

She added that police are looking for any drivers with dash cam footage who were in the area between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday officers could be seen searching the area for evidence using metal detectors. Police also took the BMW away from the scene on a flat-bed truck.

Anyone with information can contact York Regional Police's homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.