

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a short surveillance camera clip showing a suspect wanted for allegedly tossing a stink bomb onto a subway train as it departed St. George Station last week during rush hour.

Police say the suspects were on the southbound platform of St. George Station at around 4:30 p.m. on Apr. 8 when one of them threw the stink bomb onto a subway train just as its doors were closing.

In the video, a suspect is seen with a small white object in his hand, walking on the platform near an open subway train door.

The stink bomb processed to emit a sulfur-like smell, causing commuters on the train to become alarmed.

The TTC then ordered the evacuation of Museum Station once the train arrived and shut down service between St. George and Union stations.

Police say that a full emergency response was initiated with the TPS Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) team dispatched to the scene, along with paramedics and Toronto Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit.

Service did not resume on the subway until about an hour later when the item was determined to be a stink bomb that did not pose a threat to public safety.

Police say that they believe the suspects “intended to cause a panic within the crowded subway car.”

One of the suspects is described as a white male, standing five-feet-seven to five-feet-nine inches tall, between 22 and 26 years-old. He has an average build, long, wavy brown hair and a thin beard. He was seen at the time of the incident wearing all-black clothing, a black toque and a large knapsack with a large silver padlock on the rear.

The suspects may face charge of mischief once they are apprehended.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).