

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Surveillance camera footage has been released of three suspects wanted for allegedly spraying racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on three separate schools in Markham last weekend.

Disturbing messages that equated Jewish symbols with Nazism and made reference to the KKK and “white power” were found on playground equipment at William Armstrong public school on Major Buttons Drive by passersby on Sunday.

Similar graffiti was also found at Reesor Park P.S. on Wooten Way and at Markham District High School on Church Street.

Investigators say they are treating these incidents as a hate crime.

In the video, the suspects are seen using cell phones as lights as they stand near a building. Another clip, from 4:44 a.m. on Aug. 20, shows two suspects exchanging a small item and then walking away in separate directions.

They allege the suspects, three young males, sprayed the messages sometime late on Saturday, Aug, 19 or in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Anyone who can identify the suspects seen in the video is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541.

“I am asking our community to come together and share information that will help us find the people responsible for these crimes. I strongly encourage those responsible to seek legal advice and turn themselves in,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Joliffe said.