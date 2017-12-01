

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man who was inside an illegal Richmond Hill gaming den was violently assaulted by someone seeking an “outstanding debt,” York Regional Police say.

The assault took place during the summer but police released video footage of the assault on Friday.

“Investigators have exhausted all leads and are releasing video of the suspect and appealing to the public for assistant to identify him,” police said in a news release.

Officers were called to a commercial plaza at 9005 Leslie Street, which is just north of Highway 7, on June 9 around 2 p.m. for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located a 28-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

According to investigators, the victim was confronted by a suspect regarding the “outstanding debt” upon arrival. The confrontation led to the assault, officers said.

The suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been described by police as a six-foot-three middle-eastern man with a shaved head, muscular build and a goatee.