

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Whitby martial arts instructor is facing charges after he allegedly carried on a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

The instructor at Ishi Gogyou Martial Arts on Hopkins Street was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation.

Police say that they are working to ensure that there are no additional victims.

Tryone Hill, 25, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Hill is being held in police custody for a bail hearing.