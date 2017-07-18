

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 71-year-old woman is dead after they she fell while getting out of a TTC bus and was struck by a passing vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to an area west of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue at 10:56 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.

The woman's brother tells CP24 she was exiting a TTC bus on Eglinton Avenue when she lost her footing and fell before a vehicle behind the bus struck her.

Paramedics said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother identified her as Kamadchipillaa Sivalodanathan. He said she walked with a cane and had a pacemaker.

The entire intersection of Midland and Eglinton avenues was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

The TTC says it is assisting police with the investigation.

"The TTC is co-operating fully with police, of course," spokesperson Brad Ross said. "The TTC's condolences go out to the victim's family and friends, and will also provide any support our operator requires."

Speaking to reporters at the scene Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Brett Moore provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“Obviously you can appreciate that this is a dynamic situation,” Moore said.

“We are going to let our investigators do their jobs and really what it comes down to is witness statements.”

While some witnesses did stick around and speak to police, Moore said anyone who saw the collision and has not yet come forward should contact investigators at the traffic services unit.

The police service’s collision reconstruction team is currently on scene to try to piece together exactly what took place.

Moore said the cameras on board the TTC bus will reviewed as part of the investigation.

“It is a tragedy. Anytime somebody passes away on the roads in Toronto, especially a vulnerable road user-- a senior citizen… it’s a bad day all around,” Moore said.