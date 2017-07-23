Woman airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after rollover on Hwy. 403
Emergency crews work to free a woman from a vehicle following a collision on Hwy. 403 on Sunday afternoon. (Peel Paramedics)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 2:33PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2017 2:36PM EDT
A 28-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga.
It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Erin Mills Parkway at around 1:45 p.m.
A six-year-old child was also injured in the crash and will be taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A source tells CP24 that the child is the woman’s son.
The highway was initially closed in both directions; however the westbound lanes have since reopened. The eastbound lanes remain closed at Erin Mills Parkway.