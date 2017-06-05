

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A woman and young child were rushed to hospital Monday night after it appeared they were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

The two were in a trailer, parked in the Rona parking lot at Waverley and Baseline roads in Bowmanville in preparation for Ribfest this weekend.

Clarington Fire Chief Gord Weir said fumes from a generator were sucked inside the trailer through a side window.

The trailer was not fit with a carbon monoxide detector.

The woman and 18-month child were both said to be breathing at the scene. They will have to undergo blood tests to determine how much carbon monoxide seeped into their systems.

Weir said fire crews were going to each trailer and RV in the parking lot to make sure they are set up correctly and are equipped with the appropriate detectors.