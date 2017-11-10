

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 40s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.

The incident took place in the area of Warden Avenue and Walbon Road at around 10 p.m.

Following the crash, paramedics said she was transported with serious injuries to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate an investigation.