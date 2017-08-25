

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a man after a 27-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted last week while walking in the city’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

According to investigators, the alleged incident took place in the area of Parliament and Carlton streets on Aug. 18 around 8:40 p.m.

Police said two men approached a woman as one of the men asked her for directions.

It is alleged that the other man then sexually assaulted her before they both fled the area northbound on Parliament Street.

One of the men has been described as a six-foot to six-foot-two man between the ages of 30 and 40 with very short dark hair and dark heavy eyebrows. At the time, he was wearing a black hooded sweater and blue jeans.

As well, police have released a photo of the man in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).