

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The body of a 26-year-old Woodbridge man was pulled from Lake Muskoka on Saturday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police said they were called to Muskoka Beach Park on the south end of the lake at around 5 p.m. Saturday after a group of beach goers reported one of their party was missing.

Police and people on the beach searched the water, and the man was found a short time later.

All efforts to revive him were not successful.

The identity of the man is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.