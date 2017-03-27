

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A worker who was injured in an industrial accident at an East Bayfront construction site this morning has died of his injuries, Toronto police now confirm.

At 11:30 a.m., a man in his 40s was pinned by a panel at Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis Street, said Const. Craig Brister, a spokesperson for Toronto Police.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died of his injuries.

TTC service was affected in the area but has since cleared.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified, investigators say.