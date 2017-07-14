

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The mother of woman with Down syndrome who was mocked by two police officers during a traffic stop says she has “started the process” of filing a human rights complaint after learning that the officers will not make a public apology, as her family has requested.

The incident occurred on Nov. 5, 2016 in Etobicoke at Royal York Road and the Queensway but only came to light in June when Pamela Munoz received footage from a dashboard camera as part of disclosure prior to a court date.

The footage captured the officers mocking Munoz’s daughter Francie, who had been sitting in the back seat at the time of the traffic stop. During the footage, one of the officers is heard calling Francie “disfigured” and suggests that he would use “artistic” as his “new code word for different.” The other officer, meanwhile, is repeatedly heard laughing in response to his partner’s remarks.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday, Pamela Munoz said that her family has asked Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack for a private apology from the officers as well as a public apology that would be recorded on camera but have been told that the officers won’t apologize on camera and may only release a written apology publicly.

She said that her family also wants the officers to do something for the Down Syndrome Association or another charity that supports people with developmental disabilities.

“A written statement is not going to do it for us,” Munoz said. “She (Francie) is upset. She is upset that she is not getting a public apology and her friends aren’t getting a public apology because to her it is really important that everyone who has this kind of disability gets an apology.”

McCormack told CP24 that the officers have offered to sit down with the family to apologize but he said that forcing them to do so on camera as well amounts to little more than a “public shaming.”

Munoz, meanwhile, said that her daughter has been "stressed" by the crude remarks in the video and the ensuing media attention and has decided to step back from the media spotlight.

She said that all four members of her family, including Francie, will attend an Aug. 15 hearing, where the officers are expected to face Police Services Act charges.

Police have not yet revealed the exact charges the officers are facing.

“Hopefully we get to make a statement,” Munoz said.

Police Chief Mark Saunders has previously met with Munoz's family to apologize on behalf of the force.

Mayor Tory has also spoken out about the conduct of the officers, calling it "profoundly unacceptable."