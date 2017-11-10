

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A southwestern Ontario provincial park has been closed to the public after demonstrators blocked the front gate in support of a land claim.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Dave Rektor says a trailer is parked in front of Pinery Provincial Park and a few people are peacefully demonstrating.

Rektor says the demonstration is related to a "land claims issue that is before the courts."

The park issued a statement Thursday saying the decision was made to close the park "until further notice" after the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry received notice of intention to blockade the park.

Park officials tweeted that the individuals claim the park is "rightfully theirs" and that the police had been notified.

Rektor said Friday that a police liason team would be working with all involved to resolve the issue.