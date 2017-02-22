

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with at least one stab wound after a fight broke out at a Scarborough library over the lunch hour.

Police say that a group of seven to nine young people got into some sort of altercation inside a Toronto Public Library branch near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 12:10 p.m.

The victim was then stabbed during the course of a physical altercation that took place across the street from the library. He subsequently attended a nearby business, where he was attended to by paramedics. Paramedics say the victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for suspects.

The library is located across the street from Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute; however Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook tells CP24 that investigators have not yet determined whether the suspects may have been students there.

Douglas-Cook did tell CP24 that police will attend the high school as part of their investigation.

“It is in close proximity to a high school and the parties involved are described as young persons but it is a little too soon to assume,” she said.

Douglas-Cook told CP24 that at least one knife was seen during the altercation.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.