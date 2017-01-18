

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A freezing drizzle advisory previously issued for parts of the GTA has now ended.

Caledon, Uxbridge, northern Durham Region, Newmarket, Georgina, and northern York Region were all under a freezing drizzle advisory with Environment Canada warning drivers and pedestrians about icy surfaces.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

In Toronto, milder temperatures are in the forecast for the next several days.

Toronto will see a high of 5 C on Wednesday, 5 C on Thursday, 4 C on Friday and 8 C on Saturday.