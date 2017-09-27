Toronto sets another temperature record as heat wave finally comes to an end
Andrew Fischer tans at Sugar Beach in Toronto on Friday, July 13, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Michelle Siu)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 5:33PM EDT
Toronto’s run of sweltering weather will finally come to an end tonight after five consecutive days in which the temperature surpassed 30 C.
The temperature reached 30.2 C at Pearson International Airport on Wednesday, topping a 44-year-old record for this date (27.2 C).
All told, it was the fifth day in a row in which Toronto set a new temperature record but the streak should end tomorrow.
Environment Canada is predicting that the temperature will drop to 18 C later tonight before falling to 13 C by Thursday morning. The weather agency is forecasting highs of 18 C on Thursday, 14 C on Friday, 16 C on Saturday and 20 C on Sunday.
Those temperatures will be right in the range of the seasonal average for this time of year of 18.5 C.
An extended heat warning that was in effect for the city has already been cancelled in anticipation of the cooler weather.