CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
22-year-old man charged with murder following stabbing in Toronto's east-end
Toronto police have charged Connor Madison, 22, with second-degree murder following a stabbing in the city's east-end last week. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 8:24PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police have charged a 22-year-old man with murder following a stabbing in Toronto’s east-end last week.
On Thursday, police were called to the area of Ontario and Wellesley streets at approximately 11:35 p.m. for reports of two people fighting.
Once officers arrived on scene, police say the victim was found collapsed on a pathway that runs between a parkette and a nearby convenience store.
The 30-year-old man, identified by police as Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts of Toronto, was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Police released the image of a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing on Saturday.
On Monday evening, police said that 22-year-old Connor Madison was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday at 10 a.m.