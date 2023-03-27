A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Newtonville last summer and arrest warrants have been issued for two other men.

On June 19, 2022, three men were injured during an overnight shooting in Newtonville, a rural community between Port Hope and Clarington. When Durham Regional Police arrived on the scene near the intersection of Newtonville Road and Concession Road 4, two of the men were taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

While on scene, officers located a fourth man with serious, but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Auston Day, 20, of Oshawa, has been chared with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offense. Warrants have been issued for two other men — Stephen Falconer, 20, and Trenton Bignell, 19 — in connection with this incident.