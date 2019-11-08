A$AP Rocky returns to Sweden months after assault conviction
Judge Per Lennerbrant faces the media commenting on the court verdict on American rapper A$AP Rocky and two others, at Stockholm District Court, in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019. Swedish court on Wednesday found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm. (Anders Wiklund / TT via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 8:50AM EST
STOCKHOLM - A$AP Rocky will perform in Sweden several months after he was convicted of assault in a street brawl.
Concert promoter Live Nation says the rapper will return to Stockholm “after tremendous support from the Swedish fans.” The artist is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena.
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm. He pleaded self-defence, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.
On Aug. 14, Mayers and his two bodyguards were given “conditional sentences,” meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offence in the future.
President Donald Trump had weighed in to support the Grammy-nominated recording artist.