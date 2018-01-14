Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations, saying he apologized
Aziz Ansari arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 10:43PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.
Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.
The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a "Time's Up" pin while accepting a Golden Globe on Jan. 7.
She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment.
The next day, Grace texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behaviour that night.
Ansari says he was surprised and apologized.