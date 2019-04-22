Britain's Prince Louis a baby no more, turning 1 on Tuesday
This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday April 22, 2019, and taken by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, shows Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 5:37PM EDT
LONDON -- The youngest child of Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, is about to celebrate his first birthday.
Prince Louis will mark the milestone on Tuesday.
He is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, his brother, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.
Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 on Sunday.
He has largely been kept out of the public eye since he was born.