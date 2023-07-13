

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's film and television community is bracing for more job uncertainty amid a Hollywood actors' strike.

Observers say the news regarding actors represented by the U.S. union SAG-AFTRA will throw more Canadian talent and crews out of work and may dim the star wattage of celebrity-driven events like TIFF.

SAG-AFTRA says it is joining already striking Writers Guild of America members, who walked off the job in May.

Toronto-based SAG member Anthony Q. Farrell predicted many more sets would go dark, putting additional Canadians out of work.

More than half of Canadian-set film and TV shoots are U.S.-based productions, which collectively employ tens of thousands of local talent and crew.

Meanwhile, at least one veteran public relations expert predicted that if the SAG strike continues, it would prevent unionized A-listers from attending the Toronto International Film Festival set for Sept. 7 to 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.