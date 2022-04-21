

The Canadian Press





“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach, the 23-year-old patron saint of Canadian nerds, has another notch in her belt.

The law school tutor won her 13th consecutive game on Thursday night's episode of the TV quiz show.

She's now firmly entrenched in the Hall of Fame, with the eighth-longest streak in the show's regular-season history.

“Jeopardy!” champion-turned-host Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in 2004, tops the list, while Amy Schneider ranks second after a 40-game streak earlier this year.

Roach has so far won $286,081 on the show.

She lives in Toronto and hails from Halifax - a distinction she has said her parents urged her to make.

Roach has said on the show that she spent her childhood and part of her adolescence in Halifax, but has also lived in Calgary and Moncton, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.