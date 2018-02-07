'Bachelor' star asks court to dismiss fatal accident charge
In this June 19, 2015, file photo, Iowa farmer Chris Soules, a former star of ABC's "The Bachelor," speaks during a news conference before a NASCAR event in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 2:06PM EST
DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television celebrity charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss the felony charge before it goes to trial.
Chris Soules, who appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015, filed an appeal to the state's highest court on Tuesday.
Soules struck a farm tractor driven by a neighbouring farmer on April 24 last year in northern Iowa where he lives. He called 911 and waited for first responders but left before police arrived. The tractor driver later died.
Soules contends Iowa law doesn't require fatal wreck surviving drivers to wait for police but state prosecutors say it does.
A judge declined last month to dismiss the charge, which carries a five-year maximum prison sentence
