Fairmont in Jasper says royal newlyweds are not booked for honeymoon
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. A Page Six headline describing Jasper, Alta., as the "world's most boring place" has drawn the ire of social media users. The jab toplined an article stating that newlyweds Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle will spend their honeymoon at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gareth Fuller, pool photo via AP
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 5:28PM EDT
JASPER, Alta. -- A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has shot down reports that the resort will host newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan on their honeymoon.
The statement comes after the gossip site TMZ said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to stay at a luxurious six-bedroom cabin in Alberta's tourist hot spot.
Angela Moore says "the couple is not currently booked for a stay," but adds that the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has served as a royal retreat in the past.
Meanwhile, a Page Six headline describing Jasper, Alta., as the "world's most boring place" has drawn the ire of social media users. The jab toplined an article about the honeymoon rumours.
Fans of the picturesque getaway took to Twitter to defend the alpine town and chastise the New York Post's gossip column for being unfair.
One Twitter user by the name of Isabel Horvath, with the handle @Izzzywith3zees, felt compelled to speak for the entire country: "We in Canada are not amused," says the tweet.
The royal couple has not revealed their travel plans, or said when they would go on a honeymoon. They married May 19 at Windsor Castle.
