Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire
Kylie Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 8, 2017. (Rich Fury / Invision / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 6:00PM EST
NEW YORK - Move over Mark Zuckerberg. At 21, Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.
Forbes estimated that Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least $900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.
Facebook's Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit the big B mark.
Jenner told Forbes the milestone is a "nice pat on the back."
Detractors have wondered as the Jenner-Kardashian sibling climbed her way to a billionaire exactly what Forbes means by "self-made." Her family, after all, is rich and famous. Her mom, Kris Jenner, helped build her business.
Forbes says as long as she didn't inherit a business or money, she's labeled self-made.
