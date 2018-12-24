Heidi Klum gets engaged to Tom Kaulitz
In this May 17, 2018, file photo, model Heidi Klum, left, and musician Tom Kaulitz pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 10:23PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Supermodel Heidi Klum is engaged to her musician boyfriend.
The 45-year-old German model announced her engagement to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post on Monday.
She has been dating the 29-year-old Kaulitz for nearly a year.
The post featured a black-and-white photo of the couple, with Klum showing her diamond ring and writing, "I SAID YES."
She went public in May about her relationship with Kaulitz.
Klum, a judge on "America's Got Talent," has three children from her marriage to Seal.
