

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadian actor Jason Priestley is remembering the late Margot Kidder as “a beautiful spirit.”

Priestley, whose series “Private Eyes” begins a new season May 27 on Global, worked with Kidder in the films “Common Ground” and “Chicks with Sticks.”

He says she was “full of love and full of light and just full of empathy.”

Priestley adds Kidder “cared so much about people and about her dogs.”

Kidder, who was born in Yellowknife, died Sunday in Montana at age 69.

She was known for playing Lois Lane in the “Superman” film franchise in the late 1970s and early '80s.