Jason Priestley remembers Margot Kidder as 'a beautiful spirit'
In this July 8, 1977 file photo, Christopher Reeve, left, and Margot Kidder appear during the filming of "Superman" in New York's Lower East Side. (AP Photo, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 6:56PM EDT
TORONTO - Canadian actor Jason Priestley is remembering the late Margot Kidder as “a beautiful spirit.”
Priestley, whose series “Private Eyes” begins a new season May 27 on Global, worked with Kidder in the films “Common Ground” and “Chicks with Sticks.”
He says she was “full of love and full of light and just full of empathy.”
Priestley adds Kidder “cared so much about people and about her dogs.”
Kidder, who was born in Yellowknife, died Sunday in Montana at age 69.
She was known for playing Lois Lane in the “Superman” film franchise in the late 1970s and early '80s.
