

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Montreal-area family that was sent the wrong body after a loved one's death in Cuba has received a $10,000 reimbursement and an apology from the Caribbean country.

Miriam Jarjour says her family was refunded the money paid to repatriate her father's remains but still doesn't know what happened to his body.

Laval, Que., resident Faraj Allah Jarjour had a heart attack and died on March 22 while vacationing with his family near Varadero, Cuba .

But the casket that was sent to Canada last week contained the body of an unknown man at least 20 years younger who looked nothing like the 68-year-old Syrian immigrant.

Global Affairs Canada says Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has spoken with her Cuba n counterpart, who the department says has apologized to the family and agreed to refund the money paid to a repatriation service.

The department says consular officials are working with the Cuba n government to find out what happened to Jarjour's remains and to rectify the situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.