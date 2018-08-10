Justin Timberlake book coming in October
Justin Timberlake during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game halftime show, on Feb. 1, 2018. (Morry Gash / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 2:56PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Justin Timberlake is looking back.
The actor and Grammy-winning singer has a book out this fall, Harper Design announced Friday. "Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me" will feature images from his personal archives and "anecdotes, reflections and observations." The book comes out October 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut. Timberlake said in a statement the book would highlight some of the "important people and places" behind his career. He also said the book would include tributes to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and 3-year-old son Silas.
According to Harper, Timberlake will touch upon everything from his years with 'N Sync to his skits on "Saturday Night Live."
