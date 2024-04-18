Prince William returns to public duties for first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis
Prince William arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London, on March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Danica Kirka, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2024 6:37AM EDT
LONDON (AP) — Prince William returns to public duties on Thursday for the first time since his wife’s cancer diagnosis, bolstering the royal family’s ranks as health problems continue to sideline the princess and King Charles III.
William is set to visit a surplus food redistribution center and a youth club it serves, highlighting efforts to reduce food waste as a way to cut greenhouse gas emissions and feed people in need. The prince stepped away from public duties after Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced on March 22 that she was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.
In a video message released that day, Kate asked for “time, space and privacy” as she and her family adjusted to her diagnosis.
“I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said at the time.
“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay,” she added.
Both Charles and Kate have been largely absent from the public stage since January due to health problems, leaving Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other members of the royal family to pick up the slack on the whirl of events and awards ceremonies that dominate the work of Britain’s monarchy.
Charles announced on Feb. 5 that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer following treatment for an enlarged prostate two weeks earlier. Kate’s diagnosis came after she was hospitalized in late January for unspecified abdominal surgery.
William is set to visit a surplus food distribution charity — Surplus to Supper — in Surrey, southwest of London, where he will lend a hand in the kitchen and help load prepared meals into delivery vans. He will then travel to a youth center in west London that benefits from the food deliveries.
Share:
More Celebrity News
- Prince William returns to public duties for first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis
- Ashanti and Nelly are engaged and expecting a baby
- O.J. Simpson has been cremated, estate attorney in Las Vegas says. No public memorial is planned
- Hugh Grant says he took 'enormous sum' to settle suit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid
- Travis Kelce named host of 'Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?' for Prime Video
Top Entertainment News
- Barbra Streisand to release new song for TV series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’
- No, seriously, Taylor Swift could become an even bigger deal after 'The Tortured Poets Department'
- Participant, studio behind 'Spotlight,' 'An Inconvenient Truth,' shutters after 20 years
- Beyoncé is bringing her fans of color to country music. Will they be welcomed in?
- Attorneys for rapper Travis Scott say he was not responsible for safety at deadly Astroworld concert