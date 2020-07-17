CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor
In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, file)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 9:12AM EDT
LONDON - Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.
Guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 were followed, the palace said.
Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, had originally planned to marry the property tycoon on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.
Friday's ceremony had not been announced and images of the ceremony were not immediately released.
The families of the newlyweds have known one another for many years. The pair are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie.
Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said at the time of Beatrice's engagement that they were “thrilled” with the news.
Their younger daughter, Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.
More Celebrity News
- Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor
- Maxwell pleads not guilty in Epstein-related sex abuse case
- Police confirm 'Glee' star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake
- Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at age 57, husband John Travolta confirms
- Jada and Will Smith address relationship in 'Table Talk'
Top Entertainment News
- Cineplex lays off 130 workers in Canada and U.S. amid COVID-19 troubles
- 'Magic School Bus' author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
- Netflix promotes content chief to co-CEO; adds 10M new subscribers
- Cirque du Soleil shareholders terminate offer after deal with creditors
- Kate Winslet to receive TIFF Tribute Award during Toronto film festival