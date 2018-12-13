Ryan Reynolds' superhero alter-ego defends Nickelback in 'Once Upon A Deadpool' trailer
In a Oct. 28, 2016 file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds poses for photographers upon arrival at a fan screening of the film ‘Deadpool’, in central London. Reynolds will be watching Sunday’s Super Bow, he’s just not sure which team he wants to win. The Canadian actor said he’s a fan of both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.(Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 4:33PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 13, 2018 4:50PM EST
Canadian star Ryan Reynolds' superhero alter-ego has outed himself as a Nickelback defender in a new trailer for "Once Upon A Deadpool."
The trailer, titled "Respect the Back," parodies "The Princess Bride" with 42-year-old actor Fred Savage reprising his role as a child listening to a bedtime fairy tale.
When Savage takes a swipe at Nickelback, Reynolds' Deadpool character rises to the defence of the Alberta rock group that's often the punchline of jokes.
"I've had it with all this Nickelback hating, all right? You think that makes you cool with the cool kids in school, Fred?" Deadpool taunts.
Savage sticks to his guns, bashing Nickelback's music as "overproduced, formulaic, ear-garbage."
"Oh really? You know who might disagree with that? Facts," Deadpool retorts, before prattling off a list of Nickelback's musical plaudits.
"Fifty million album sales world-wide, 11th best-selling musical act of all time, Billboard's most successful rock group over the last decade, six Grammy nominations, and 12 Juno Awards -- those count -- six Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, one People's Choice Award, Canadian and a partridge in a ... pear tree," he rants, throwing in an expletive for good measure.
Savage sheepishly tries to apologize, but Deadpool cuts him off. "I got to say, you were nicer as a kid."
The two make amends by launching into a duet of Nickelback's "How You Remind Me," holding hands as they rock out to the 2001 anthem.
Nickelback responded to the trailer with a riff on the song's lyrics, tweeting that it's "not like (Reynolds) to say sorry, we've been waiting on a different (Deadpool) story."
"Once Upon A Deadpool" is a PG-13-rated version of 2018's R-rated box office hit, "Deadpool 2."
More Celebrity News
- Ryan Reynolds' superhero alter-ego defends Nickelback in 'Once Upon A Deadpool' trailer
- 'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland had second kidney transplant
- Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following outcry over anti-gay tweets
- Philip Bosco, Tony-winning actor, dies at 88
- 'Stop this chaos': Weinstein's lawyer urges sex case dismissal
Top Entertainment News
- Vancouver's Robert Markus lands lead in Toronto production of 'Dear Evan Hansen'
- Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame
- Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon charged with sex crimes
- 'Jurassic Park,' 'Shining,' 'Brokeback Mountain' added to National Film Registry
- CBC puts holiday song 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' back on playlists